Scott Disick Hangs with Mystery Woman at Art Basel Party in Miami

Scott Disick knows how to get over the Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker engagement and the Amelia Hamlin breakup ... and he executed his plan brilliantly Saturday night in Miami.

Scott partied with a very attractive woman at Alec Monopoly's Art Basel party. We don't know who she is or whether this was fleeting flirting or something more ... but he sure seems back in the game.

The Lord's had a rough time this year ... first, watching the mother of his children strike up a relationship with Travis which blossomed into an engagement. He was dragged for grousing to Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, that it was unseemly for Kourtney and Travis to show PDA. Younes schooled him for sure.