Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Still Celebrating Her 40th Birthday in Cabo

Britney Spears’ big birthday bash is far from over -- although the pop star turned 40 last week, she and Sam Asghari are keeping the party going.

Brit and her fiance were enjoying a Monday morning by their hot tub at the resort where they're staying in Cabo San Lucas.

As you can see in the photos, Mexico agrees with Britney! She's relaxing in a red bikini, shades on and smoking a cigarette ... and Sam, with his super-toned bod, is right by her side.

Last week, the pair hopped on a PJ filled with roses and a special birthday cake, to begin the singer's birthday festivities.

Hey, the 4-Oh is a BIG one, worthy of a LONG celebration!!!