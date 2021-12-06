Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Still Celebrating Her 40th Birthday in Cabo

Britney Spears 40th Festivities Heating Up ... Still Partying with Sam

12/6/2021 2:36 PM PT
Britney Spears' Cabo Birthday Vacation
Britney Spears’ big birthday bash is far from over -- although the pop star turned 40 last week, she and Sam Asghari are keeping the party going.

Brit and her fiance were enjoying a Monday morning by their hot tub at the resort where they're staying in Cabo San Lucas.

As you can see in the photos, Mexico agrees with Britney! She's relaxing in a red bikini, shades on and smoking a cigarette ... and Sam, with his super-toned bod, is right by her side.

12/1/21
BIG BIRTHDAY FOR BRITNEY

Last week, the pair hopped on a PJ filled with roses and a special birthday cake, to begin the singer's birthday festivities.

Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks
Hey, the 4-Oh is a BIG one, worthy of a LONG celebration!!!

Not to mention, Britney has plenty of other personal victories to celebrate this year.

