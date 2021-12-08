Dak Prescott Gifts Cowboys Teammates With Cool Grey Jordans For Holidays

Dak Prescott is one of the best QBs in the NFL and apparently one of the best teammates, too -- 'cause he just gifted his squadmates with pairs of sick, Cool Grey Jordans!!

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox revealed the present on his social media page ... showing off the feet heat while thanking his team's signal-caller.

Play video content @brillocox / Instagram

"Bless you 4Dak," Cox said while opening the box.

In the note on the shoes, Prescott -- who signed a deal mega deal with Jordan brand this offseason -- wrote to his teammates, "Thankful for you this holiday season." He also autographed the paper.

Of course, the gift is going to be well received in the locker room -- the Jordans have yet to be released to the public, and they'll no doubt be hard to obtain when they eventually drop this week.

The shoes will retail for $225 -- but they'll almost certainly go for way more than that on resale sites ... so, dope gift for sure, Dak.