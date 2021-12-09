Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Unloads On Refs After Ejection ... 'That's Bulls***!!!'

Memphis star Dillon Brooks went off on the officials who threw him out of the Grizzlies' game vs. the Mavericks on Wednesday -- calling the refs' actions straight-up "bulls***."

The 25-year-old wing didn't hold back in his postgame press conference -- which took place just minutes after he was ejected from the Grizzlies' contest -- accusing the refs of not protecting the players on the floor throughout the night.

Dillon Brooks’ full comments on the officiating tonight for the Grizzlies-Mavericks. It was raw after he was ejected for the first time this season but he decried the lack of consistency, protecting the players and more. pic.twitter.com/SLrF8etFZh — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) December 9, 2021 @evan_b

"I felt like this crew came out there and just made it about them and that's bull," Brooks said of the refs, who called a total of 44 total fouls during the game.

"This crew did not protect the players," he continued. "They just wanted to get the game over with and that's bulls***. That's bulls*** from the very beginning. That's bull."

Brooks was tossed from the Grizzlies' loss late in the 4th quarter after he screamed at refs over their whistles.

1a de Memphis sense Ja Morant. Al tram final tècnica a l'entrenador i expulsió de Dillon Brooks (15 i 7/18), que ha rajat dels àrbitres dient que havien canviat de criteri a la 2a part i han permès moltes faltes. "No han protegit als jugadors". Bona multa. pic.twitter.com/ERDmNAbREA — Jordi Colomé Batlle (@JordiColomeB) December 9, 2021 @JordiColomeB

In video of the ejection, you can see Brooks was so furious, he needed to be held back by Memphis assistants as he charged toward the referees.