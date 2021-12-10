Leonardo DiCaprio Buys Beverly Hills Estate, Has Massive Real Estate Holdings

Leonardo DiCaprio is becoming the king of real estate, because he just scooped up another massively expensive property.

Leo's latest addition to his sizeable portfolio -- a $9.9 million estate in Bev Hills. As we reported, he just unloaded a Malibu pad for $10.3 mil (which BTW he bought for $1.6 mil in 1998). He also owns a $13.8 million Malibu estate and a $23 million lot in the Bu as well.

As for Bev Hills, it's a 5,000-square-foot home with all the extras. It's tucked away behind walls and gates ... because we know Leo likes his privacy.

This, BTW, is not the full extent of Leo's real property investments ... he also owns a century-old English Tudor-style home in the Los Feliz area of L.A., and Spanish Colonial nearby.

But wait ... there's more. Leo has a midcentury modern in Palm Springs, condos in NYC and a private island near Belize.

The place he seems to likes most ... a massive compound on 4 parcels in the Bird Streets (made famous by The Beatles, who were inspired by their rental on Blue Jay Way) in the Hollywood Hills.