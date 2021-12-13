'General Hospital' Actor Ingo Rademacher Sues ABC for Vaccine Mandate

"General Hospital" actor Ingo Rademacher -- who got the boot from the show because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 -- is suing ABC, calling the vaccine mandate put in place for talent unconstitutional.

Rademacher -- who was a part of 'GH' for 25 years -- filed docs Monday in L.A. claiming he'd asked ABC for a religious exemption from getting the vaccine but was denied. Prior to the denial, Rademacher says he was subjected to a 30-minute interview from the network to prove his religious status ... but clearly, the network didn't buy it.

Rademacher says he was terminated by ABC in early November for refusing to get the shot ... he calls it a violation of his right to privacy under the California Constitution.

In the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the actor lays out the history of the vaccines, saying they were first developed under the Trump Administration, which caused a lot of Democrats, including now-President Biden to be skeptical at first.

Clearly unhappy with how the last year and a half has been going, Rademacher calls the COVID lockdowns and rules the "most draconian restrictions in modern history."

Rademacher also says ABC's actions are "blatantly unlawful" and believes most large corporations have only forced vaccines on employees to please the Biden Administration.

He's asking the court to declare ABC's vaccine mandate unconstitutional and wants damages.