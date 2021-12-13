Kanye West Surprises Rolling Loud Fans During Future's Set

Play video content Rolling Loud

Kanye West is on a crowd-pleasing streak ... just a few days after wowing a sold-out L.A. Coliseum, he was a surprise performer at Rolling Loud California.

Ye popped on stage during Future's set at the festival, singing “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and as you can tell from the video ... the fans loved it. He performed a 5-song set that included DONDA‘s “Praise God,” and “Father Stretch My Hands".

But, that wasn't it from Ye... the rapper stayed on stage Sunday night through the rest of Future’s set and they both performed songs, with Kanye even freestyling a verse.

The duo had the San Bernardino, CA crowd super hyped, and they clearly wanted to keep it there... they kept going to DJ Esco between songs to decide what they’d do next.

Kanye's had an eventful week... the surprise performance with Future came 3 days after his beef-squashing concert with Drake Thursday night. The reunion with Drake was a benefit concert to free Larry Hoover, the cofounder of the Gangster Disciples, who is serving 6 life sentences in federal prison.

