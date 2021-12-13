Pro Surfer Pedro Scooby Rides Monstrous Wave In Portugal ... Insane Video!!!

Pedro Scooby -- one of the best big wave surfers in the world -- caught a MASSIVE wave in Portugal on Monday ... and his insane ride was all caught on video!!

Scooby dropped in on the wave during the TUDOR Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge ... and check out the footage, the ocean swell was seriously monstrous.

Unclear exactly how high the peak of the wave ultimately was -- it appeared to be somewhere in the 60-foot range -- but Scooby bombed it nonetheless.

Check out the clip, the 33-year-old zoomed through the wave's barrel ... coming out on the other side to a round of cheers from onlookers on the shore.

Judges ended up giving Scooby a staggering 9.50 score for the ride -- and after he got off his board, Scooby was ecstatic, telling a reporter in the ocean, "It was a crazy hit!"