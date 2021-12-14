Kyrie Irving Seemingly Teases NBA Comeback Amid Report Of Potential Return
12/14/2021 7:17 AM PT
Starting at point guard for the Brooklyn Nets ... Kyrie Irving?!?!
It sure seems like that might happen again soon ... 'cause the NBA superstar appears to be teasing a hoops return amid reports he could rejoin the team.
Kyrie hasn't played a minute of hoops all season, thanks to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine -- remember, he claims he's not anti-vax ... just taking a stand against vax mandates in NYC.
But, as Uncle Drew holds firm to his beliefs, he's lost millions of dollars in the process ... but as the first-place Nets head into a crucial part of the season, The Athletic's Shams Charania says there is "renewed optimism" Irving will come back.
Worth noting -- the report doesn't specify if this means Kyrie will get the jab or if he'll only play away games for the Nets.
Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/TK8d6idJPJ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2021 @BleacherReport
Kyrie seemingly responded to the report on Tuesday ... posting a video showing him lacing up his Kyrie sneakers.
It's great news for BK fans, but the Nets have been doing just all right without him -- they're currently 19-8 in a not-so-great Eastern Conference.