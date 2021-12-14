Kyrie Irving Seemingly Teases NBA Comeback Amid Report Of Potential Return

Starting at point guard for the Brooklyn Nets ... Kyrie Irving?!?!

It sure seems like that might happen again soon ... 'cause the NBA superstar appears to be teasing a hoops return amid reports he could rejoin the team.

Kyrie hasn't played a minute of hoops all season, thanks to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine -- remember, he claims he's not anti-vax ... just taking a stand against vax mandates in NYC.

But, as Uncle Drew holds firm to his beliefs, he's lost millions of dollars in the process ... but as the first-place Nets head into a crucial part of the season, The Athletic's Shams Charania says there is "renewed optimism" Irving will come back.

Worth noting -- the report doesn't specify if this means Kyrie will get the jab or if he'll only play away games for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks pic.twitter.com/TK8d6idJPJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2021 @BleacherReport

Kyrie seemingly responded to the report on Tuesday ... posting a video showing him lacing up his Kyrie sneakers.