Saweetie Will Be Hands-On When Guest Teaching at USC Next Semester

Saweetie will be more than just a celebrity face when she returns to her alma mater next semester as a guest lecturer ... we're told she will be quite involved in the classroom.

Here's the deal ... the rapper is teaching a course within the business school at the University of Southern California, and she'll be taking on a bigger role than she did back in October when she spoke in one of her former professor's classes.

Albert Napoli, professor of entrepreneurial studies at USC Marshall School of Business, tells TMZ ... Saweetie will actually be involved in facilitating the lessons and coming up with the structure in her spring semester courses.

We're told Saweetie will be the guest lecturer in 2 semester-long courses, Venture Feasibility and Venture Initiation, which count toward student degrees in entrepreneurial studies.

Saweetie made a surprise appearance in one of Professor Napoli's classes in the fall semester -- naturally, she was a huge hit with students -- and we're told she's passionate about teaching and sharing her experiences working with different brands.

As a guest lecturer, we're told Saweetie will have an active role in creating specific lesson plans -- she won't just be dropping by the classroom to give students something to post on social media.

In addition, we're told she'll be a guest speaker in the summer when USC holds a 4-week program for high school students.

Saweetie speaks about a rumor of her teaching a class at USC for an interview during the IHeartRadio Jingle Ball 👀💬 pic.twitter.com/obQT5KypNF — $AWEETIE (@theicyarchive) December 11, 2021 @theicyarchive

It sounds like the Trojan alum's got a future on campus ... we're told she's in talks to formally instruct a class on her own within the entrepreneurial studies department, but it's going to take time to hammer out the deal.