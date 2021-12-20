Tom Brady Appears To Yell 'Go F*** Yourself' At Saints Coach During Loss

The T in TB12 now stands for temper ... 'cause Tom Brady completely lost his cool during a bad loss to the Saints on Sunday -- appearing to tell New Orleans coach Dennis Allen to "go f*** yourself."

It was anything but Brady's night in Tampa Bay -- the Bucs fell 9-0 in a blowout lost to New Orleans ... and things came to a head when the 7-time Super Bowl champ threw an interception to C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the 4th quarter.

After the pick, many believe Brady ran over to Allen -- who stepped up after HC Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 -- and cussed him out.

What did Tom Brady just say 😳pic.twitter.com/ddA7kW3QbA — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 20, 2021 @PFF_Fantasy

The interaction was caught on video ... and naturally, every amateur lipreader on social media came up with the same conclusion.

But, that wasn't the only outburst of the night -- Brady got so pissed later in the 4th quarter that he chucked his Microsoft Surface on the sideline ... completely wrecking it in the process.

The frustrations have been piling on in recent years ... as Tom can't seem to figure out how to beat the Saints in the regular season since joining the Bucs.