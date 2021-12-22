JoJo Siwa Nearly Wiped Out By Suns Player While Sitting Courtside At Lakers Game
12/22/2021 6:04 AM PT
A Phoenix Suns player almost wiped out JoJo Siwa while she was sitting courtside at the Lakers game Tuesday ... but somehow, the influencer avoided catastrophe.
The near-collision all went down early in L.A.'s contest with Phoenix at
Staples Center Crytpo.com Arena ... when Jae Crowder went flying into the stands to try to save a loose ball.
Jae Crowder almost crashed onto Jojo Siwa 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/L1N2LnBGbr— wdy (@widya_nurul) December 22, 2021 @widya_nurul
You can see in the footage of the play, as Jae dove head-first to nab the basketball -- his 6-foot-6, 235-pound body nearly went crashing into Siwa!!!
Fortunately, JoJo was able to duck out of the way -- and Crowder rolled over her seat without causing any injuries.
Siwa clearly loved the experience ... she was all smiles as Crowder picked himself up off the floor -- and she even tweeted her experience went "quite well!"
The night ended up being an overall bummer for Siwa, though -- 'cause her Lakers ended up losing badly to the Suns.
But, hey, sure beats going home with bruises or broken bones ... right?!