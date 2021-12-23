Jake Paul 'Most Likely' Moving On From Fighting Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury's Not Big Enough For Me

Bad news for Tommy Fury -- the boxer might have missed his shot at fighting Jake Paul for good ... 'cause the YouTube superstar says he wants a bigger name to be his next opponent.

Fury -- who backed out of the Dec. 18 bout with a chest infection and broken rib -- said earlier this week he was gunning to reschedule their fight ASAP ... promising to make it happen as soon as he's healthy.

But, Jake seems to be over it, revealing in an interview with USA Today he's not interested in going down that road again after knocking Tyron Woodley out in dramatic fashion.

"Most likely not Tommy," Jake said. "I kind of want someone with a bigger name."

"We’ll see how all the stars align, but I’m tired of carrying all these Pay-per-view buys by myself."

It would be a huge bummer of an ending of the Paul/Fury feud if they don't fight -- after all, they LOVED trolling each other all 2021.

Now, the Fury name is huge in boxing -- Tommy's older bro, Tyson is the world heavyweight champ -- but Paul's called out UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, who quickly shut down his $5 million offer.

In the meantime, Jake says he's gonna rest up and enjoy some downtime before entering the ring again.