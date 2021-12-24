Kardashian Christmas Card Features, Kim, Khloe and a Bunch of Kids
Kardashian Xmas Kard Overrun By Kids!!!
12/24/2021 3:22 PM PT
There may be a supply shortage in the U S of A ... but there sure ain't no supply shortage of youngins over at the Kardashians.
The fam unveiled its ever-reliable Xmas card, featuring pretty much everyone, save adult males. There's Kris, Kim, Khloe, Saint, North, Chicago, Psalm, Dream, and True.
Absent -- Kourtney, her kids, Kylie, Stormi, Kendall, Rob, Kanye, Tristan, Corey, Travis ... yeah, some more missing than others.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
As we reported, the Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party has been massively scaled back this year due to COVID. The plan is just immediate family and a few close friends ... but after looking at these photos it could be big enough for sure.
Merry Xmas to all.