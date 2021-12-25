Armed Intruder Arrested at Windsor Castle Where Queen's Spending Christmas

Scary Xmas over at Windsor Castle ... an armed dude somehow penetrated the grounds before getting nabbed by cops.

The intruder is 19, carrying what British authorities call an "offensive weapon." That, folks, is British to the core.

Here's the thing ... it's scary because the Queen was at Windsor with Charles and Camilla. Edward, Sophie and their 2 kids were also on hand to celebrate.

The armed trespasser did not make it inside any of the buildings, but still, getting on the grounds is crazy!

Queen Elizabeth skipped Xmas service ... staying indoors -- presumably because of COVID.

The suspect was busted on suspicion of trespass of a protected site, and possession of an offensive weapon. He's still in custody. Police said, "We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public."

