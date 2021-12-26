Lakers Co-Owner Jesse Buss Sells Mansion Next To LeBron's For $10.7 Mil
12/26/2021 12:05 AM PT
Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss just got a whole lot richer -- and LeBron James just got a new neighbor -- 'cause the youngest of the six Buss siblings just sold his L.A. mansion next to LBJ's for $10.7 million.
Buss put the home on the market in October after buying it in 2018 ... and TMZ Sports has learned it just sold this week.
Buss got darn-near asking price for it -- he originally listed it through Jennifer Beron of Compass for $11 million -- and it's easy to see why.
In addition to being near LeBron's famous L.A. pad, the mansion has over 6,500 square feet and features 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a home theater, a yoga room, and an infinity pool which offers great views of the city and canyons.
There's more -- the crib also comes with a chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, a full gym, an illuminated bar, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.
No word yet on who the buyer is ... but better make nice with the neighbors soon -- one of 'em just might have an inside track to getting tickets to Lakers games!!