Lakers Co-Owner Jesse Buss Sells Mansion Next To LeBron's For $10.7 Mil

Lakers Co-Owner Jesse Buss Sells L.A. Home Next To LeBron's Crib ... For $10.7 Million

12/26/2021 12:05 AM PT
Lakers' Co-Owner Jesse Buss Selling LA Home
Launch Gallery
$OLD! Launch Gallery
Simon Berlyn

Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss just got a whole lot richer -- and LeBron James just got a new neighbor -- 'cause the youngest of the six Buss siblings just sold his L.A. mansion next to LBJ's for $10.7 million.

Buss put the home on the market in October after buying it in 2018 ... and TMZ Sports has learned it just sold this week.

Simon Berlyn

Buss got darn-near asking price for it -- he originally listed it through Jennifer Beron of Compass for $11 million -- and it's easy to see why.

In addition to being near LeBron's famous L.A. pad, the mansion has over 6,500 square feet and features 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a home theater, a yoga room, and an infinity pool which offers great views of the city and canyons.

There's more -- the crib also comes with a chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, a full gym, an illuminated bar, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

No word yet on who the buyer is ... but better make nice with the neighbors soon -- one of 'em just might have an inside track to getting tickets to Lakers games!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later