'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Sony's Highest Grossing Billion Dollar Movie

Tom Holland may be the biggest thing in Hollywood, because "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has just topped Sony's list of highest-grossing movies ever ... and it's not his only billion-dollar flick.

The latest Spider-Man installment gave Sony the biggest December opening weekend ever ... it's about to cross the billion-dollar mark worldwide. That's a big deal because no other film released during the pandemic came even close. And, although the anemic movie industry only produced $4 billion in box office receipts -- compared with 11 billion in 2019 -- 'Spider-Man' is responsible for a quarter of the total haul -- pretty impressive.

What's more ... this is the 5th movie starring Holland which crossed the billion-dollar level.

Tom Holland has starred in five films that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, including #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/6zFT2NvcP5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 26, 2021 @FilmUpdates

The latest installment is poised to break even "Spider-Man" records ... the current title-holder is "Spider-Man: Homecoming" which grossed $1.1 billion, and "No Way Home" is expected to crush that.

There will be more 'S-M' movies for sure ... so Marvel assures us.

Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, the producers of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” say future M.C.U. crossovers and a film about a female Spidey are all possible. https://t.co/kCx56YJ5Jb — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) December 17, 2021 @nytimesarts