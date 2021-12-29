Tupac Shakur's Poem To GF Up For Sale, Inspiration For 'All Eyez On Me'

Tupac Shakur wrote a love poem to one of his old girlfriends back in the day ... it appears to have inspired one of his big hits ... and now it can be yours if the price is right!

The folks over at Moments in Time are hawking a handwritten poem Tupac penned to a former flame named Simi ... the story goes this piece of Tupac history inspired his famous "All Eyez on Me."

The poem is titled "All Eye Was Lookin 4" ... and it's going up for sale for $95,000 ... so this is no cheap holiday present ... if you're still doing your holiday shopping.

The auction house says the poem, dated Aug. 26, 1995, ended up in a private collection ... and 26 years later it's hitting the market.

BTW ... Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" came out in 1996 ... so it all tracks.

As you see ... Tupac put his rhyming skills to good use in the poem ... telling a story of how he fell in love with Simi and the direction he hoped their relationship would go.