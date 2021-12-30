Gamecocks' Shane Beamer Drenched in Mayo After Bowl Game Win

Gamecocks Coach Big Ole' Bucket O'Mayo Bath!!! To Celebrate Bowl Game W

12/30/2021 12:51 PM PT
DUMPIN' DUKE'S
South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer either loves mayo, or he's got a strong stomach ... as evidenced in the BUCKET of the condiment he was doused in after his team's victory.

The Gamecocks took down North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Thursday, and part of the victory celebration for the winning team included Beamer getting a mayo bath.

Apparently, a mass quantity of mayo can get heavy, as it took two people to lift it -- and slightly drop it -- over Beamer's head ... but he took the whole thing like a champ and with a smile on his face.

It's not the first time the Duke's Mayo Bowl has gotten some post-game-celebratory attention ... it was back in 2020 when Wisconsin took the trophy -- and then shattered it into a million pieces -- that garnered the game some big-time coverage.

This time, it's just a little less glass to tidy up, and much more mayo.

Ahhhhh, the sweet taste, smell, feel? ... of victory.

