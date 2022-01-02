Ice Skating Stars -- Go Figure!

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade ... and when life gives you frigid temps and frozen bodies of water, strap a pair of sharpened blades to your feet a go for the bone-chilling ride of your life!

Hollywood elite like Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson and Manolo Gonzalez Vergara are all putting their careers on ice to try and live on the edge and continue to skate through life in a blades blaze of glory!

Kourtney Kardashian, Molly Ringwald, Jonathan Van Ness and a bunch of other freezing famous faces are getting a good workout by sliding into the trend and sharing their ice shots on social media for you to chill with.