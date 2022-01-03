'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Parties in Miami for New Year's

Play video content ADINAYEV/@ADIADINAYEV

Chase Stokes is hopscotching around Florida having a grand old time as he enjoys the single life -- and his latest stop was Miami, where he rang in the New Year looking free and loose.

The "Outer Banks" star hit up the E11EVEN nightclub Saturday with a group of pals, where they ended up in the DJ booth overlooking the rest of the crowd below. Just like his stop in Orlando ... remember, Chase partied it up there as well. Anyway, he had a lot to fuel for his good time in the 305.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Apparently, CS had a good amount of grub nearby while he raged -- burgers and fries, it seems -- and even started tossing out burger patties to clubgoers, according to eyewitnesses.

He was also pretty popular with the ladies that night ... we're told a swarm of female fans were seen trying to get at the dude in his sectioned-off area, but it's unclear if any were as successful as that woman from last week.

Play video content TMZ.com

You'll recall ... Chase looked to be sucking face at a lounge in Orlando, and actually left with the lucky lady by night's end.

This, of course, all comes on the heels of his split with 'OB' costar Madelyn Cline ... who's been seen out lately with DJ Zack Bia out here in L.A. -- apparently, after splitting up with Chase around Thanksgiving weekend.