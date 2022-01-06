Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says If Trump Rigs 2024 Election and Wins Democracy Won't Survive

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says there's something that's not being talked about much, but it looms as one of the biggest threats to our country ... if Donald Trump steals the 2024 Presidential election, it could well be the end of democracy in America.

The Republican Congressman from Illinois joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday ... and we asked him about the GOP's full-court press to install lawmakers in critical states where the party could potentially certify an election for a candidate who actually lost at the ballot box.

Kinzinger says the scariest thing leading up to the insurrection was GOP memos exploring legal technicalities for states to certify elections how they see fit ... regardless of how citizens voted.

Rep. Kinzinger says he's trying to pass election reform, but Congress has so far come up short ... and given what he's watching in his own party, he tells us he's worried about the state of our elections moving forward.