Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Sentenced To 6 Months In Prison In Fraud Case

Ex-NFL running back Clinton Portis has just been ordered to spend 6 months in prison ... after pleading guilty to defrauding a plan designed to help retired players pay for medical bills.

Portis -- who pled guilty in the case back in September after reaching a deal with prosecutors -- was sentenced Thursday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

In addition to the 6 months behind bars, the sentence also tacked on 6 months of home confinement. Portis also got 3 years of probation.

According to court docs, Portis must report to prison on March 8.

Clinton Portis was an ABSOLUTE beast.@TheRealC_Portis once tallied 218 yards and 5 TDs for the @Broncos back in 2003.



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/pRtvjXcFIB — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2020 @NFLonCBS

As we previously reported, the former Washington and Denver superstar was accused of joining over a dozen other ex-NFL players in an elaborate scheme designed to fraudulently make money off the league's Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan.

Prosecutors said Portis and the others made up fake claims for things like pricey hyperbaric oxygen chambers and ultrasound machines, and then submitted them to the plan.

Officials alleged the players then made serious coin when they were reimbursed ... claiming Portis raked in nearly $100,000 in the scheme.

Portis initially went to trial over the allegations, but jurors could not reach a verdict. The case had been set for a re-trial, but Portis ultimately reached an agreement with prosecutors before it got to that point.