Kyle Lowry Appears To Call Ref 'P***y' Repeatedly After Controversial Ejection

Kyle Lowry was so pissed off after being ejected from his game Wednesday night -- the NBA star appeared to call a ref a "p***y" repeatedly ... and loudly.

The heated incident all went down in the second quarter of the Heat vs. Blazers game ... after Lowry was tossed for lightly throwing a ball toward a ref.

Kyle Lowry has received his 2nd technical and has been ejected from the game after tossing the ball back to the official after a play...



Lowry has 7 points and 9 assists.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/AJimnMMWFD — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) January 6, 2022 @BallyHEAT

You can see in footage of the play, after Miami was called for a foul ... Lowry threw the basketball underhand at an official, who clearly didn't love the act.

The ref called a technical on the Miami star -- and because it was the second one he had received during the evening, Lowry was booted from the game.

The 35-year-old, though, didn't leave quietly -- cameras caught him screaming at the ref on his way off the floor, appearing to call the man a "p***y" at least three times.

After the game, crew chief Derek Richardson explained Lowry was assessed his second technical foul "for continuous complaining and throwing the ball at a game official in an unsportsmanlike manner."

Despite losing Lowry, the Heat went on to win the game, 115-109.