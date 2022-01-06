Trevor Noah Jokingly Honors Donald Trump, Other 'Patriots' of Jan. 6 Insurrection

Trevor Noah is honoring Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others for trying to overthrow the government of their own country ... with monuments in New York City on the first anniversary of the insurrection.

The 'Daily Show' host put up an installation in the heart of the Flatiron District Thursday, which he's calling "Heroes of the Freedomsurrection."

There are 8 busts of 8 "patriots" ... Trump, Giuliani, Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, plus Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon.

The monuments feature personalized engravings highlighting what Trevor says was "their involvement in that fateful day" ... and Trump's begins, "No hero played a bigger part in the Freedomsurrection than President Trump himself."

The installation is not permanent ... it's up for today only, at the corner of 23rd and Broadway.