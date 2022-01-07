Ahmaud Arbery Murderers Face Sentencing

Play video content

The 3 men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery are about to find out if they'll be in prison for the rest of their lives ... and we're live streaming the court hearing.

The sentencing hearing for Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan is going down Friday morning in Brunswick, GA ... and all 3 are facing the possibility of life in prison.

Play video content 11/24/21 Fox News

While all 3 men were convicted of murder and several other charges back in November ... only Travis, the son of Gregory, was convicted of malice murder. Travis is the one who pulled the trigger on his rifle, killing Ahmaud -- so, it's likely he'll get the stiffest sentence.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2020

However, Gregory McMichael and Bryan are also facing life in prison. The question is whether the judge grants them the possibility of parole. Even if either gets that, under GA law they must serve 30 years in prison, so for the 2 older men -- McMichael is 66 and Bryan is 52 -- it could effectively be a life sentence anyway.

It will also be interesting to see if any of the convicted men make a statement in court ahead of their sentences.