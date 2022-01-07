Drakeo the Ruler's Mom Can't Pay for Funeral, Needs Court to Access Funds

Drakeo the Ruler's family says it can't afford to bury him in a coffin ... so they're asking a court to give them access to his coffers.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... the rapper's mother says she just can't foot the bill for his funeral, which she is pegging at just under $52,000. She'd like to cover it with money from Drakeo's estate, but she can't access his assets without a court order.

In the docs, Drakeo's mom says her late son's assets should be at least $2 million, and she's asking the court to let her dip into those funds to say goodbye to her son with a proper burial. She adds ... the memorial she's planning will be full of "dignity, style and grace."

As we reported, Drakeo was fatally stabbed in the neck last month while backstage at the Once Upon A Time in L.A. festival.