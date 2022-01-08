Broken Beech Mountain Water Pipe Sprays Skiers with Freezing Water on Lift

It's a cold, cold world out there ... and it got even chillier for a handful of skiers in North Carolina, who got hosed down with freezing water while already in below-freezing temps.

Check out this insane video that was captured Friday on the Beech Mountain Resort, where officials say someone slammed into a water/air hydrant while coming down the slopes during snowmaking operations ... and apparently knocked the whole thing off.

Tough time for the people at Beech Mountain today. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fg671LruRn — Trey Shirley (@TreyShirley831) January 8, 2022 @TreyShirley831

As a result ... an enormous amount of H2O was shot straight up into the air for a good long while through the water pipe down below, creating a geyser effect on the ski lift passenger directly above.

Yes, a fair amount of them got drenched passing through ... but, for some reason, it looks like these poor guests got stuck right in the middle of the water -- getting absolutely drenched. Unclear how long they stayed in this position, but it was at least 30 seconds or so based on the video above, which was shot by a bystander.

Considering the harsh conditions, you can imagine these people were worse for wear afterward. Two guests were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries ... and some people are reported to have been blown off the chair lift altogether.