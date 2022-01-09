Tom Brady Rookie Autograph Card Hits Auction, Could Fetch $2 Mil!

Tom Brady Rookie Autograph Card Hits Auction ... Could Sell For $1.5-2 Million

1/9/2022 12:40 AM PT
tom brady card
MINT25

An incredibly rare, autographed card from Tom Brady's 2000 rookie NFL season just hit the auction block ... and TMZ Sports has learned that it could sell for $2,000,000!!

The classic card features TB12's authentic signature on the front, with him in a Patriots away uniform ... and the back of the card has his stats from when he was a quarterback at Michigan.

tom brady card
MINT25

The G.O.A.T.'s rookie autographed card is already one of the highest-valued cards in the industry ... making it one of the most coveted items a collector in the hobby could own.

Brady -- who was drafted by the Patriots org. with the 199th overall pick -- would go onto have one of the most decorated careers as a quarterback in NFL history ... winning a record-setting 7 Super Bowl championships and 3 MVP awards (and counting).

Tom also led New England to 16 division titles during his tenure with the team ... and he played in 13 AFC championship games -- winning 9 of them.

tom brady
Getty

The card will be available at MINT25/Lelands ... and don't be surprised if this card sets records!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later