Ultra-Rare Tom Brady 'G.O.A.T' Bucs Jersey Could Fetch Over $600k At Auction

12/26/2021 12:40 AM PT
Singed Tom Brady Jersey

A game-worn Tom Brady jersey that the quarterback wrote "G.O.A.T" on has just hit the auction block -- and TMZ Sports has learned it's so rare, it could fetch over $600,000.

Check out the uniform ... it's an all-black Buccaneers kit that Brady wore when he carved up the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 3, 2021, just a few weeks before he won Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

tom brady
Getty

Brady autographed it uniquely -- writing down his stats from the game (26/41 for 399 yards and 4 TDs) and also jotting down "SB LV MVP."

But, he also added another inscription at the bottom of the #2 -- putting the letters "G.O.A.T."

Close up GOAT Signature Tom Brady

The guys at Goldin -- which is handling the auction -- tell us it's believed to be the only game-worn jersey in Brady history that he's written "G.O.A.T." on.

We're told it's such a one-of-a-kind piece, getting over half a million dollars for it should be no problem.

Bidding ends next month ... hope you're saving up that Christmas cash.

