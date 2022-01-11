Antonio Brown's Bucs Meltdown Gets NFT Treatment, Expected To Sell For $1.5 Mil
1/11/2022 12:20 AM PT
Video of Antonio Brown's infamous meltdown that led to his eventual cut from the Bucs is getting the NFT treatment ... and it can be all yours, if you've got some serious coin laying around.
TMZ Sports has learned ... footage of Brown's Jan. 2 blowup at MetLife Stadium has been turned into an NFT -- and it will go up for auction on Jan. 13.
We're told the non-fungible token is expected to garner a bunch of bids -- and, considering just how viral the video went following its posting on social media, the final price could get into 7 figures.
Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu— Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022 @mmmmillah
The tweet alone garnered over 11.5 million views ... and, given how similarly viral NFTs have sold in the past, the expectation is the winning bidder could pay in the area of $1.5 MILLION to own the piece.
A hefty price tag, we know ... but the clip is now entrenched in NFL history.
As we reported, Brown was kicked off the Bucs following the shirtless jaunt ... and it very well could end up being the last time the potential Hall of Famer is seen wearing an NFL team on a gameday again.
Bidding for the NFT begins at 12 p.m. PST on the 13th ... good luck!