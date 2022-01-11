Georgia Fans Rush Athens Streets, Climb Poles Following National Championship Win

As the clock ticked down to zero in Indianapolis, the party was on in Athens ... with Univ. of Georgia fans going crazy in the streets to celebrate the Bulldogs' win over Alabama.

Just minutes after UGA capped off its 33-18 national championship win over the Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium ... people rushed into huge crowds near the Georgia campus.

Play video content @blakejmorgan/Twitter

Fans danced, chanted and cheered -- with video showing thousands of people crammed into tight spaces following the Dawgs' victory.

Several people threw traffic cones -- and some even climbed light poles to celebrate the occasion too!!

But, a spokesperson for the Athens-Clarke County Police Department tells TMZ Sports everyone was largely behaved, saying there were only "a handful" of arrests made for misdemeanor offenses.

Back at the stadium in Indiana ... the players partied with cigars to celebrate the W -- and they even got some love from big UGA fan Quavo in the postgame locker room.

Play video content

The rapper rubbed elbows with team ... all while they blared Migos over the speakers.

And, if you think it all might be a little excessive -- it isn't ... 'cause it's been 41 years since the school last won a natty.