Trey Songz Denies Allegations He Raped Woman at Las Vegas Hotel

Trey Songz is denying allegations he raped a woman in a Sin City hotel ... with his team telling us he will be exonerated after the legal process plays out.

Here's the deal ... artist Dylan Gonzalez is accusing Trey of raping her in what she calls a "well known" Las Vegas hotel and says she's weighing her legal options. A source close to Dylan tells us the incident happened several years ago.

But a rep for Trey tells TMZ ... "Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks."

Dylan's legal team, attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, tell TMZ ... they will consider pursuing any and all legal avenues and will take action in the next few weeks, with plans for filing a civil suit. They do not mention anything about filing a police report or criminal charges.

Dylan has a few singles out and got into music after starring on the UNLV women's basketball team.