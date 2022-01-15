Bob Saget Music Video with Jamie Kennedy, Stuart Stone is Hysterical

We thought you'd like to see this homage to Bob Saget -- because it's awesome!!!

It's a video from way back -- 2006 -- in which Jamie Kennedy and Stuart Stone are rapping that Bob is the king of Hollywood, and it's hysterical. It's called "Rollin' With Saget."

Bob is front and center in the music vid, as he muscles his way into a club with his pals, even showing security at the door who's boss.

A Paris Hilton lookalike joins in, and, get this, George Lucas is there! We're told George just happened to be shooting something in an adjacent sound stage, came over to see what's up and ended up appearing in the video.

Bob draws a gaggle of beautiful women in the club, before he and his buds jump in their SUV for a trip back to Malibu.

It's just another example of how beloved Bob was in life and in death. As we reported, hundreds of people showed up for his funeral, including Dave Chappelle, John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and many others from "Full House."