Kanye West Claims Kardashians Won't Give Address to Chicago's Birthday Party

Kanye West is taking his bitter divorce with Kim Kardashian to a whole new level -- claiming she's purposely keeping him from seeing his daughter on her own birthday ... and doing it on video, no less.

Ye went live with a message Saturday -- the day of young Chicago's 4th birthday -- with a bold allegation ... namely, that Kim and co. are refusing to give him the address to Chicago's party, which has KW shaken up and almost on the verge of tears.

Check out the video ... the guy appears to be driving himself around town, seemingly in search of the shindig that he says will not be disclosed to him, no matter who he talks to.

He notes he hasn't talked to Kim and/or her nannies ... but does say he's talked to Tristan Thompson, who apparently told Ye he'd have to run it by Khloe Kardashian first. As a result of what Kanye perceives as a snub, he's wishing Chicago a happy 4th birthday publicly.

He continues to go on a rant about how fathers have been kept out of the home/family unit for ages, and even with all his money ... he still finds himself in that position. However, Kanye says he's not going to let that happen if he can help it, asking for public support.

Some quick clarifying background on what's going on here and what's the latest ... sources tell us he felt excluded because the original invite he got was pretty vague, and did not include a specific location. With that said, we're told it's been sorted out ... and that Ye is actually on his way to the party now.

Still, this comes off as just the latest barb in Kanye and Kim's divorce war. We've been told Kim is trying to be reasonable with him about custody, and only asks for clear communication and scheduling.