Maya Angelou's Son Thanks Whoopi Goldberg, Wants Ida B. Wells on Paper Money

Maya Angelou's son is applauding Whoopi Goldberg for fighting to get his famous mother on paper money ... and he wants Ida B. Wells to get the next honor.

Here's the deal ... the U.S. Mint is now circulating an Angelou quarter, but Whoopi used her "View" platform, pushing to honor Black women with paper money instead of just coins.

Maya's son, Guy Johnson, tells TMZ ... he's grateful his mother is being featured on the quarter, and while he understands others are beating the drum to get her on the $20 bill, he's reminding folks change is almost always incremental.

Guy admits he would have loved to see his mother on the $10 bill, or the $20 or the $100 ... but he says America is only a couple years post-Trump ... and Maya would still see her quarter as a wonderful honor.

Maya's son says the famous poet would have this message ... keep pressing forward, because there's a path to go before justice is applied equally in America.

Whoopi mentioned the ongoing battle to get Harriet Tubman on the 20, and Guy says Ida B. Wells should get her proper due with recognition on paper money as well.

Guy says he approved the final image -- showing Maya spreading her arms with a bird, a nod to her famous "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."