'16 and Pregnant' star Jordan Cashmyer Dead at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in "16 & Pregnant," has died ... TMZ has learned.

Although the medical examiner has confirmed her death with TMZ, no cause or manner of death was provided.

Jordan and her boyfriend, Derek Taylor and daughter Evie were on the show back in 2014. Their situation was desperate ... they were homeless as she was about to give birth. Jordan's family did not approve of her relationship with Derek and essentially disowned her.

Their struggle did not end when the cameras stopped rolling.

Jordan and Derek broke up after the show, but they were not able to properly care for their daughter. Jordan's dad and stepmom stepped in and shared guardianship with him for a time.

Jordan signed away her custody rights to Derek's mom back in 2015, on a temporary basis. She was struggling with mental health issues, addiction and had suicidal thoughts.

By 2017, Jordan was working at a strip club and ended up getting arrested for drug possession.