Jim Belushi Carries a Tune for Season 2 of 'Growing Belushi'

You might say Jim Belushi's hitting some high notes for the return of his marijuana farm docuseries ... in fact, ya might say the guy's got the blues over all his green!!!

"Growing Belushi" is coming back for a second season, starting Wednesday on Discovery, as Jim and fellow cannabis farmers try to spark up business, and based on this clip it sure sounds like they're buzzing ... about their potential success. 😉

Jim dips into his past "Blues Brothers" experience to freestyle a weed-influenced remix of the old gospel classic, 'This Train.' He can still blow a harmonica.

This season Jim's taking viewers behind the scenes of what it takes to build and manage his Oregon-based weed farm through lots of challenges ... like harsh weather, mold, pests and politics.

Belushi's farm started off with about 48 plants back in 2015, during Oregon's medical marijuana program... today that same farm takes up a hefty 93 acres.