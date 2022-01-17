Kylie Jenner Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan

Kylie Jenner got another layer of protection after a judge ordered an obsessed fan to stay clear of her for 5 years.

Kylie's been dogged by a guy who's been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year. He was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate.

Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal docs to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged ... so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie or otherwise harassing her.

It's not the only obsessed fan Kylie's dealing with. Another guy showed up near Kylie's house, flowers in hand, to propose to her. He ended up on a neighbor's property by mistake and was arrested for misdemeanor trespass.