Kylie Jenner Gets Permanent Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan
1/17/2022 6:39 AM PT
Kylie Jenner got another layer of protection after a judge ordered an obsessed fan to stay clear of her for 5 years.
Kylie's been dogged by a guy who's been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year. He was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate.
Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal docs to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged ... so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie or otherwise harassing her.
It's not the only obsessed fan Kylie's dealing with. Another guy showed up near Kylie's house, flowers in hand, to propose to her. He ended up on a neighbor's property by mistake and was arrested for misdemeanor trespass.
All of the Kardashians have had issues with obsessed fans and stalkers ... some have actually entered their homes. Really scary.