Kendall Jenner Alleged Trespasser Arrested Near Home, Released without Charges

Kendall Jenner has a new issue with a man attempting to get onto her property, and while he was arrested ... he's already back on the streets, as it's becoming more and more challenging for cops to keep people safe.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ 31-year-old Arnold Babcock was stopped inside Kendall's gated community earlier this week by security. He claimed he was looking for Kendall, and we're told it's not the first time he'd been in the area trying to find her.

The community security detained Babcock until cops came, who then arrested him for trespassing. However, he was released a short time later without being charged.

Our law enforcement sources say L.A. County D.A. George Gascon's office rarely files charges on trespassing cases, which is increasingly frustrating to cops.

We're told the rank and file feel that without charges or consequences ... suspects have more of an incentive to commit crimes again.

The D.A. tells TMZ ... "Our office charges trespassing cases when appropriate based on the totality of the circumstances."

It's not the first, second or even tenth time a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family has had to deal with men attempting to get in their homes or on their property.

As we reported, it was back in March when a man jumped in Kendall's pool naked before he was arrested -- and just last month a man was arrested near Kylie's home trying to make contact.