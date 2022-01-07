Kendall Jenner Campaigns For Devin Booker's All-Star Game Votes

Kendall Jenner is putting on the full-court press for her basketball star boyfriend ... telling her 242 MILLION social media followers to vote Devin Booker into the All-Star Game!!

Jenner -- who's been dating D-Book since 2020 -- posted a campaign on social media Friday ... calling for everyone to get the Phoenix Suns baller a trip to Cleveland for the 2022 festivities.

"y'all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar," Jenner tweeted.

Booker -- who's averaging nearly 24 points, 55 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season -- is currently trailing big names like Stephen Curry, LeBron James and even Klay Thompson ... who hasn't played a minute of hoops this year due to an injury.

Thompson currently has 367,743 votes (fourth among guards) ... and D-Book has 338,526 votes, ranking him one spot behind Klay in the voting process.

The good news?? The All-Star game won't be played until Feb. 20, 2022 ... so she's still got plenty of time to rally people to vote for her man.

Jenner and Book have been one of the hottest couples since officially going public on Valentine's Day in 2021 -- taking lavish trips and showing a ton of PDA.