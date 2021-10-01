Devin Booker Back With Suns After COVID-19 Battle
10/1/2021 3:00 PM PT
Devin Booker is back in the mix -- the NBA star made his first appearance at the Phoenix Suns training camp on Friday after his stint with COVID-19.
As we previously reported, the shooting guard revealed on a Twitch stream earlier this week he tested positive for the coronavirus and had been battling the virus for a week.
The ex-Kentucky baller was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols ... causing him to miss the first 3 days of training camp with his teammates.
Look who’s here 👀— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 1, 2021 @Suns
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/yhLMDaS9Cx
Booker confirmed he was vaccinated before catching COVID -- he told reporters he was gradually getting his sense of smell and taste back ... adding it was great to be back with his teammates.
The 24-year-old had a breakout year last season ... averaging 25.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game before leading Phoenix on an improbable run to the NBA Finals.
The Suns open up preseason play on October 4 against the Sacramento Kings ... but it is unclear if DB can suit up that soon. Here's hoping he's ready to go.
Welcome back, D-Book!!