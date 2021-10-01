Devin Booker Back With Suns After COVID-19 Battle

Devin Booker is back in the mix -- the NBA star made his first appearance at the Phoenix Suns training camp on Friday after his stint with COVID-19.

As we previously reported, the shooting guard revealed on a Twitch stream earlier this week he tested positive for the coronavirus and had been battling the virus for a week.

The ex-Kentucky baller was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols ... causing him to miss the first 3 days of training camp with his teammates.

Booker confirmed he was vaccinated before catching COVID -- he told reporters he was gradually getting his sense of smell and taste back ... adding it was great to be back with his teammates.

The 24-year-old had a breakout year last season ... averaging 25.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game before leading Phoenix on an improbable run to the NBA Finals.

Play video content Twitch.tv/dbook

The Suns open up preseason play on October 4 against the Sacramento Kings ... but it is unclear if DB can suit up that soon. Here's hoping he's ready to go.