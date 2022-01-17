Bucs Fan Thrown Down Stadium Stairs During Brawl At Playoff Game

Buccaneers and Eagles fans got into an insane brawl in the upper level of Raymond James Stadium on Sunday ... with one fan violently throwing another down a row of stairs.

The wild scene all went down during the Eagles vs. Buccaneers playoff game in Tampa Bay ... when two Philly fans appeared to start a fight while their team was down 31-0.

Eagles fan starts fight, runs away, and gets his buddy jumped.pic.twitter.com/ggGwEZQyMA — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) January 17, 2022 @B1ackSchefter

You can see in video filmed by bystanders, a man in a Fletcher Cox Eagles jersey got into a scuffle with a Bucs fan -- and then all hell broke loose.

A fan in a Brian Dawkins jersey hurled a Tampa Bay fan down some stairs -- and then he was immediately whaled on by a group of pissed-off Bucs fans.

No word on how the fight was broken up or if anyone suffered injuries in the melee. We've reached out to cops, but so far, no word back yet.

Play video content @DallasTexasTV