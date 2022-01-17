Cowboys & 49ers Fans Get In Wild Brawl After Playoff Game
Cowboys Vs. 49ers Fans Get In Wild Brawl ... After Playoff Game
1/17/2022 6:08 AM PT
Minutes after the Cowboys and 49ers fought it out on the field ... their fans duked it out outside of the stadium, getting into a wild brawl that actually spilled into a flower bed.
The scene appeared to go down yards away from AT&T Stadium following the two teams' Wild Card matchup ... when a swarm of Dallas fans got into it with what looked like Niners supporters.
Some Dallas Cowboys fans mad asl after their loss 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/fJYZOGLSiP— NoPauseTv (@NoPauseTv) January 17, 2022 @NoPauseTv
At least half a dozen people were involved in the melee ... which was so chaotic, the action ended up in some flowers and shrubs near a busy street.
You can see in footage filmed by bystanders, fans threw wild kicks and punches, all while people screamed for help.
And we got fights pic.twitter.com/5ructCBBYm— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 17, 2022 @DallasTexasTV
Eventually, nearby officers raced into the scene to break the fight up. It's unclear if any arrests were made, we reached out to cops, but so far, no word back yet.
#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022 @SlaterNFL
The fracas capped off a horrible day for Cowboys fans in Dallas ... as the team was so underwhelming in their 23-17 loss to S.F., players were pelted by trash following the defeat.