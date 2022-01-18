NFL's Lerentee McCray Arrested ... Allegedly Flipped Off Cops In High-Speed Chase

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was arrested over the weekend ... after police say he flipped off cops and then led officers on a high-speed chase in Florida.

According to police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, the Fruitland Park Police Dept. attempted to pull over McCray at around 1 a.m. on Sunday after they say he was going 88 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.

Cops, though, say McCray refused to stop ... and put his middle finger out of his driver's side window before continuing on at speeds of around 100 MPH.

Police say they tried to catch McCray ... but claim he was driving so recklessly and at such a rate of speed, they ultimately called the pursuit off.

But, cops say McCray was stopped about 15 minutes later by the Tavares Police Dept.

Cops say during that stop, McCray was "acting erratically" and was eventually transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Officers say during questioning at the hospital, McCray told them "he did not flick the officer off and he was trying to motion for the officer to continue following him."

McCray was eventually transported to jail ... and records show he was booked on a felony charge of fleeing/eluding police.

He bonded out later Saturday, according to jail records. He's due in court for a hearing on the matter next month.