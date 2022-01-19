Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Set For Auction

The highly-anticipated Nike X Louis Vuitton "Air Force 1" shoes -- which were created by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh -- are hitting the auction block ... and for a good cause.

Sotheby's is auctioning 200 pairs of the limited-edition sneaker -- created by Virgil for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 collection -- in an exclusive colorway.

The auction marks the first-ever release of the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 ... which Abloh worked on before he passed away.

Each pair -- ranging in sizes 5-18 -- will be sold with an orange Taurillon Monogram leather Louis Vuitton pilot case ... which is exclusive to this specific auction.

Of course, the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker -- which was designed in 1982 -- is one of the most iconic sneakers ever ... with cultural relevance especially in major cities like New York.

The collab between the fashion icon and sneaker conglomerate Nike makes this particular sneaker one of the most coveted items on the market ... and a unique moment in fashion history.

The online sale will run through Feb. 9 ... and proceeds from the auction will benefit Abloh's "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund.