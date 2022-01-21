Andy Reid Says Willie Gay Jr. Will Play In Chiefs' Playoff Game Despite Arrest

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will play in K.C.'s huge playoff game against the Buffalo Bills despite being arrested this week ... Andy Reid just announced.

The Chiefs' head coach told media members that Gay practiced on Friday ... and will suit up for the team on Sunday even though he was just in a Kansas jail cell less than 24 hours ago.

As for why, Reid said, "I decided he'd play. I'm not going to get into conversations. But I decided that after just hearing some of the information there."

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay pleaded not guilty at his court appearance today, via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/ThXwQuNHn5 — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 20, 2022 @SamMcDowell11

As we reported, Gay was arrested just before midnight on Wednesday ... after he was accused of breaking a vacuum and other items during an argument with the mother of his child in Overland Park.

Gay was hit with a charge of misdemeanor criminal damage ... though he pled not guilty in court hours later -- and was eventually released.

Gay's rep, Maxx Lepselter, said in a statement just before his release from custody that he expected a quick resolution to the case.

"Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum," Lepselter said. "Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues."