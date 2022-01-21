Supercross Flasher Says She Got Death Threats After Showing Boobs At Event

The woman who flashed her boobs and sparked a bizarre altercation at a supercross event says her inbox has been flooded with hate after the incident ... claiming she's gotten death threats on social media.

31-year-old Danae Mari spoke out about her viral moment in an interview with Adam22 on "No Jumper" this week ... saying she fully planned on getting hammered at the event in Anaheim earlier this month.

After pounding two tall boys and a flask of Fireball whiskey, Danae says it was time to free the nip ... and says everyone around her was loving her enthusiasm.

But, as we previously reported, a woman in the crowd took serious issue with Danae's antics ... confronting her and scolding her for flashing with kids present ... getting drinks thrown on her in the process.

FYI -- Danae adamantly denies seeing any kids near her before showing the goods ... and even admits she was too drunk to remember the incident with the other woman.

Incase anyone was wondering what the big ruckus was in the stands at A1 pic.twitter.com/Pi2w9cx2Ct — Keel McStovepipe (@frigyeahbuddy) January 11, 2022 @frigyeahbuddy

Danae says the feedback has been mostly positive in the days following the incident ... but there are some people who have crossed the line in voicing their displeasure in her actions.

"I see 80% are fans, and the other 20 (percent) just wanna kill me," she said. "Gotta love it. Death threats in the DMs."

Danae says she was simply going with the vibe when she decided to lift her shirt ... but had no idea her antics were being recorded.