62-Year-Old Sting Jumps Off Stage, Crashes Into Table At AEW Event

Wrestling legend Sting just proved age ain't nothin' but a number -- the 62-year-old AEW star stole the show this week ... when he threw himself off the stage into another wrestler on a table!!

The insane moment happened during AEW Dynamite ... when Sting was originally scheduled for a tag team match against The Acclaimed -- featuring stars Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

But, when Sting's tag team partner, Darby Allin, got hurt, the match turned into a handicap match ... meaning Sting had to fight both Bowens and Caster by himself.

The video is nuts -- the 37-year wrestling vet gets a running head start on stage and goes crashing down into Caster, who had been laid out on a table.

Keep in mind ... this spot in the match came after Sting had just wrestled two guys nearly half his age by himself -- for 10 minutes!!!

Even the most casual wrestling fan has to admit this was impressive ... especially considering other wrestling icons like Ric Flair and The Undertaker are retired.

AEW brought in Sting a little over a year ago, and his current on-screen role is supposed to be a mentor to Darby ... but it looks like Allin needs to be taking moves from the former WCW and WWE legend!!