'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jennie Nguyen Fired by Bravo

Jennie Nguyen has just gotten the boot from Bravo. The Real Housewives star will no longer be a cast member on the show ... something folks have demanded, after some of her allegedly racist posts started making rounds on social media.

In an Instagram post, the network acknowledged it failed to take action once some of Jennie's offensive posts came to light ... but from here on out, execs say she will NOT be filming on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City".

As you know, the (now former) real housewife came under fire once her Facebook posts from 2020 began to resurface on social media. During the Black Lives Matter protests, Jennie re-shared and posted tons of photos and memes that some folks saw as a direct attack on Black Americans.

The post (above) is just one example. She also reposted and shared posts that mentioned phrases like "BLM Thugs" and "Violent Gangs" ... in other words, mocking the BLM movement.